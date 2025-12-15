MIAMI (WSVN) - Legoland Resorts is looking for a “junior galaxy explorer” in preparation for the opening of a new land known as Lego Galaxy.

Park representatives held a competition on Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum, where South Florida children designed and built their own Lego spacecraft.

Julie Estrada is the Director of Communications for Merlin Entertainments in North America

“This is an exciting day for Merlin Entertainments as we kick off our national tour right here at Miami Children’s Museum,” Estrada said. “We’ll be going to several different museums throughout Florida and California looking for a junior galaxy explorer. The winner of this competition will be the first to ride ‘Galacticoaster’ when it opens at Legoland Florida Resort on February 27th or at Legoland California on March 6th.”

The competition will also take place at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.