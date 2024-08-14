What’s this? Lego has announced a new, highly anticipated set inspired by Tim Burton’s classic 1993 film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The set, which features three iconic locations from Halloween Town, is set to go on sale September 1 for $199.99.

The Lego diorama includes 2,193 pieces and offers fans the opportunity to build detailed versions of Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall.

The set also comes with mini-figures of beloved characters from the film, including Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, and Zero the Dog, along with the mischievous trio, Lock, Shock, and Barrel. A unique two-faced Mayor figure is also part of the collection.

This set, part of the Lego Ideas series, was created by a fan designer and voted on by Lego enthusiasts before being produced by the company.

The set is described on the Lego website as a “fun holiday gift idea for men, women and any fantasy-film-lovers or movie memorabilia collectors … to display among your Christmas decorations.”

With its authentic details, such as the moon behind Spiral Hill and the podium at the Town Hall where Jack gave his speech about Christmas, this set allows fans to recreate scenes from the movie playfully and festively.

As the holiday season approaches, Lego’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” set is expected to be a must-have for fans of Tim Burton’s fantasy world, offering a blend of Halloween spookiness and Christmas cheer.

