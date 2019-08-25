Legal questions loom as Harvey Weinstein case nears trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Can Harvey Weinstein get a fair trial in the world’s media capital?

That’s among the questions looming over the sexual assault case against the disgraced movie mogul with jury selection set for early next month.

Weinstein’s lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity. An appeals court could rule on the request as early as Monday.

Weinstein also is due in court on Monday to be arraigned on a new indictment. Prosecutors say the indictment will allow them to bolster their case with testimony from an actress who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s.

The 67-year-old defendant has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

