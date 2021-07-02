If we’re ever transported to digital space, we hope LeBron James and Bugs Bunny are there. LeBron is joining forces with the Looney Tunes in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” It’s kinda like Michael Jordan’s “Space Jam: An Old Legacy,” except the studio doesn’t want you thinking about that movie, for some reason.

Time to get animated.

LeBron James: “I’m a cartoon?!”

Eric Bauza (as Bugs Bunny, voice): “Meeeeeeeh. What’s up, doc?”

LeBron James is going out of this world in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

An evil computer, played by Don Cheadle, sends King James to virtual space, where he teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes for an epic basketball game.

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Kamiyah James): “You gotta win this game.

LeBron James: “Let’s end this.”

Zendaya (as Lola Bunny, voice): “Got you, ‘Bron!

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Kamiyah James): “And get our son back.”

LeBron James: “I think it’s the best movie of the summer.”

Whoa! That’s a bold statement.

Photog: “Gentlemen, look right here for me real quick.”

He and his movie teammates dished about the flick at a “Space Jam” party in SoCal the other night.

Even some of the Looney Tunes were there … oddly taking the form of a human being.

Eric Bauza: “My name’s Eric Bauza. I’m a voiceover artist in the film ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’ I’m the voice of Daffy Duck, Foghorn, I say, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd — oooh, that wascally wabbit — Marvin the Martian and P-P-P-Porky Pig.”

That kinda just ruined my childhood.

Eric Bauza (as Daffy Duck, voice): “Sam! Shoot the ball!”

* Yosemite Sam opens fire *

Eric Bauza (as Daffy Duck, voice): “Let’s try that again, shall we?”

While LeBron is flexing his acting muscles in the movie, he definitely knows his character pretty well.

LeBron James: “My character’s kinda – it is me. I’m playing LeBron James himself.

And, just like in real life, he’s playing a father, one who’s learning how to be more supportive of his son.

Cedric Joe (as Dom James) “You never let me do what I wanna do. You never let me just … do me.”

LeBron James: “It’s just about my compassion for my kids and listening to my kids, listening to one kid in particular, and understanding that, even though I have my own dreams of what I want my kid to be, they also have their own dreams.”

So, just like the “Fast and Furious” movies, the theme of “Space Jam” is family. Vin Diesel is gonna be so happy to hear that.

Don Cheadle: “It’s just a fun family experience for everybody. I think the movie really pays off on a lot of levels.”

LeBron James: “It’s a great family movie. You get to enjoy being around your family and your loved ones, and that’s what this movie’s all about.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” dribbles into theaters and HBO Max on July 16.

