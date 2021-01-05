LeAnn Rimes shines bright light on dark times with new single “Throw My Arms Around the World”

Winning “The Masked Singer” can do wonders for your career. Even if your career is already golden, like country superstar, LeAnn Rimes.

LeAnn Rimes is still on a victory lap after her “Masked Singer” win.

And while LeAnn has our attention, she’s using the moment to promote her latest single, “Throw My Arms Around the World.”

LeAnn Rimes: “It’s such a song that speaks to this time. And a reminder for people to, to wake up, wake up to what’s happening and wake up to their own power. When we wake up to the love that’s in our hearts and connect with one another, which I think is happening through this really challenging time, the power that we have to be able to change this world for the better is incredible.”

It’s perfect that LeAnn was “Sun” on “The Masked Singer” because she’s all about seeing the light in everything she’s doing.

LeAnn Rimes: “Bringing light into this dark moment, really. And that’s really the major messaging. I have a chant album called “The Human and the Holy” that just came out. I actually have a podcast called “The Holy Human” too. So it’s, it’s waking people up, like I said, to their own voice. In fact, it’s waking me up to my own voice to be able to utilize my voice in all of these new ways. And I really want people to come back home to their own hearts.”

