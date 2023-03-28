“Lettuce” celebrate a perfect picnic day together! To help us plan is Le Diner En Blanc.

This epic global destination picnic is finding its way down in SoFlo. It’s very hush-hush and all about the outfit, oui?

Sandy Safi, co-founder Le Diner En Blanc: “It really is a foodie event, and it is known as the world’s most famous secret dinner party.”

But we’re gonna let you in on the secret. Le Diner En Blanc is back in Miami this weekend!

Sandy Safi: “It’s a great picnic happening in the middle of the city. Where people just bring everything that they want and come and enjoy a meal and get to meet people in their community.”

At this pop up event it’s all about BYOP, “bring your own picnic.”

Sandy Safi: “people go all out for this event. so they either go all out with their food or all out with their table decor. i’ve seen everything and anything imaginable.”

And this is where you can let the creative juices flow.

To start your eat on — look for the signal…

Sandy Safi: “For us it’s white, dress in white and come up with something that, you know, think it’s original and represents you. Some people do crazy hats, and things that light up on their head. Some people like to wear their old wedding gowns and go crazy like that. Some people keep it simple and really just focus on the food or the experience or the community or the friends that they’re coming with.”

Sandy Safi: “Our napkin wave is just a key moment at the event that basically signifies the opening of the dinner.”

New in the Magic City party are shows to “drag” about.

Sandy Safi: “So we’re really going to focus a lot on Miami. We’ve got a drag queen. We’ve got some of Miami’s great DJs coming, so we’re pretty excited about it and so, so excited about the location as well.”

It’s all about location, location, location…

Any clue you can give us?

Sandy Safi: “The location of the Miami event is a secret, of course, so I can’t tell you, but I can tell you that’s it’s colorful, and it’s in a place where Miami and the crowd will really love…very unique space.”

