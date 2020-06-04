Le Chick in Wynwood installs plexiglass dividers at their bar to promote social distancing

A lot of restaurants have great bars we used to be able to sit at before we had to keep our distance. Now, one spot has reopened its bar with something to help us stay safe. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here with the great divide.

Who needs to be squished up against the people next to you anyway. If you ask me, this is the best version of a bar ever! And you can experience it for yourself at Le Chick in Wynwood. Chic is spelled Chick, but, you know, you pronounce it fancy.

There’s just a difference between sitting at a table and hanging out at the bar.

“I think it’s the bartenders. They just do a great job. They just chit-chat.”

It’s more fun! Although social distancing has put a damper on that, but not at Le Chick in Wynwood!

“Everyone says the same thing: that when we’re at Le Chick, we feel at home. We feel full of life.”

They’re safely returning things back to the way they used to be.

Alex Miranda: “I’ve really missed sitting at an actual bar. I haven’t done it in months, but you guys have a solution for that now.”

“We have like six feet apart in between tables, and we created the divisions as well at the bar.”

Plexiglass dividers, designed by local artist Alexander Mijares, make it possible to order from your strapping bartender! But, you can’t just walk up like you used to. Now, you have to be seated, but it still does the trick.

“We have a lot of customers. They love to eat at the bar, even though they’re really just in their little cocoon, a safe environment.”

Did he mention eating?

This is a double dirty, and I’m pretty sure it’s gonna live up to the hype. Delicious and very dirty.

And Le Chick isn’t spelled c-h-i-c-k for no reason. The fried chicken here is…

“Very juicy and every bite you have into it, the crunchiness, all the spices are mixed into it.”

Oh, and may I recommend their most popular cocktail, which is quite the play on the whole chicken theme.

“The signature drink is the Cock Fight, which is a drink made out of mezcal and tequila, egg white and a lot of love.”

Sure sounds like it! And what’s not to love about craft comfort food and cocktails with a side of safety?

They have hand sanitizer at every table and at each section of the bar, but when when you spray the little bottles, the sanitizer smells just like tequila!

FOR MORE INFO:

Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-216-7086

www.lechickrotisserie.com

