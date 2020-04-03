Lawyer: YNW Melly tests positive for COVID-19

Rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for the coronavirus, his lawyer tells 7News.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is being held at the Broward County Jail.

His lawyer Bradford Cohen said Friday he is filing an emergency motion to get Melly a restricted release.

A post made on the rapper’s official Instagram said, “He hopes for your support and to recover soon.”

Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly pic.twitter.com/C1Cy0F24Ys — Melvin & Melly 2 Face 🌗 (@YNWMelly) April 3, 2020

The news comes after Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed two inmates contracted the virus, though they did not identify any of them.

Melly is accused of killing 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. in 2018 after leaving a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.