Lavish bday party for DJ Khaled closes Art Basel party week

MIAMI (AP) — DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole held a joint birthday bash to close out a week of star-studded parties during Art Basel Miami.

Haute Living hosted the private party after hours at the Perez Art Museum on Sunday night where guests including Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and Future drank and danced at the rooftop venue overlooking the water.

Artist Alec Monopoly created a work of art in front of the crowd that was later auctioned off for charity.

Guests enjoyed a three-tiered black and gold cake. Lavish gifts included a $40,000 golden lion figurine along with a weeklong vacation on a private yacht.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.