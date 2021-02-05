Lava Burger/ Black Market, Miami

(WSVN) - If you’re planning to go all out with snacks for this year’s big game, be sure to grab a little extra cheese and some beer to make a dish that’s perfect for sports fans in your family. That is what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Brian Gonzalez
The Restaurant: Black Market, Miami
The Dish: Lava Burger
Ingredients for beer cheese sauce:
3 tbsp flour
3 tbsp butter
1 cup Heineken or your favorite lager
1 tsp Worcestershire
3 cups shredded cheddar at room temp
1 tbsp sour cream
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2tsp paprika
2 sprigs of chopped parsley
Pinch cayenne (1/4 tsp)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
Ingredients:
1 brioche bun
lettuce
tomato cut 1/4 inch
sliced onion
1 8 oz Angus Patty
2 panko crusted onion rings
Method of Preparation for cheese:
- In pan under medium heat, melt butter, then add flour and whisk to make a roux.
- Cook about one minute, then add milk, Worcestershire and cheese and continue whisking.
- When cheese melts about halfway, slowly pour in beer, and whisk in paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley and sour cream. Keep warm.
Method of Preparation for burger:
- Season both sides with salt and pepper and grill for about 5 minutes on each side.
To Plate:
- Build burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, burger patty, then top with onion rings.
- Pour warm cheese over onion rings, then cover with top half of bun.
- Serve with fries.
Black Market Miami
168 SE First St.
Miami, FL 33131
305-400-8023
www.blackmarketmia.com
