Lava Burger/ Black Market, Miami

(WSVN) - If you’re planning to go all out with snacks for this year’s big game, be sure to grab a little extra cheese and some beer to make a dish that’s perfect for sports fans in your family. That is what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Gonzalez

The Restaurant: Black Market, Miami

The Dish: Lava Burger

Ingredients for beer cheese sauce:

3 tbsp flour

3 tbsp butter

1 cup Heineken or your favorite lager

1 tsp Worcestershire

3 cups shredded cheddar at room temp

1 tbsp sour cream

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2tsp paprika

2 sprigs of chopped parsley

Pinch cayenne (1/4 tsp)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Ingredients:

1 brioche bun

lettuce

tomato cut 1/4 inch

sliced onion

1 8 oz Angus Patty

2 panko crusted onion rings

Method of Preparation for cheese:

In pan under medium heat, melt butter, then add flour and whisk to make a roux.

Cook about one minute, then add milk, Worcestershire and cheese and continue whisking.

When cheese melts about halfway, slowly pour in beer, and whisk in paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley and sour cream. Keep warm.

Method of Preparation for burger:

Season both sides with salt and pepper and grill for about 5 minutes on each side.

To Plate:

Build burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, burger patty, then top with onion rings.

Pour warm cheese over onion rings, then cover with top half of bun.

Serve with fries.

Black Market Miami

168 SE First St.

Miami, FL 33131

305-400-8023

www.blackmarketmia.com

