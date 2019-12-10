Laura Dern plays high-powered divorce attorney in acclaimed ‘Marriage Story’

There’s nothing like a good love story, even when it’s about divorce. At least that’s what actress Laura Dern said. She talked to Deco about her new film, “Marriage Story,” and how everyone can relate to it.

“Marriage Story” is a movie about love.

Adam Driver (as Charlie): “What I love about Nicole is she’s a mother who plays, really plays.”

And how sometimes, it doesn’t work out.

Scarlett Johansson (as Nicole): “What I love about Charlie is he loves being a dad. He loves all the things you’re supposed to hate, like waking up at night.”

The cast is filled with great actors, and Laura Dern is one of them.

Laura Dern (as Nora Fanshaw): “What you’re doing is an act of hope.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner plays a tough-as-nails divorce lawyer.

Laura Dern: “I think every single person has felt touched by the complication of love and relationship, whether they’ve been through divorce, been a child of divorce or not.”

Dern said director Noah Baumbach was able to do something really unique with the film.

Laura Dern: “The fact that he was able to truly tell a love story through the lens of divorce is radical. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and, at times, a thriller.”

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star as a couple finding their way through divorce, and it’s hard to pick sides.

Laura Dern: “You don’t have allegiance for one or the other. You sort of realize the mess of divorce, that no one’s really a winner. I think it’s an amazing movie.”

And while a love story about divorce isn’t your typical rom-com, Laura said it’s a movie you don’t wanna miss.

Laura Dern: “I’ve seen it three times, and I honestly cannot wait to see it again.”

Alan Alda (as Bert Spitz): “Eventually, it will be just the two of you trying to figure this out, together.”

“Marriage Story” is now streaming on Netflix.

