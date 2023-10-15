FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown is on for the return of the best show on H2O.

A launch party for the 52nd Winterfest Boat Parade was held Saturday night to kick off the festivities. The celebration took place at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.

Guests were treated to food and drinks from Broward County restaurants and a performance by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

The theme this year is “Reflections Afloat,” celebrating 20 years of the partnership between Seminole Hard Rock and Winterfest.

The R&B group Boyz II Men will serve as grand marshals.

With a lineup like this, this year’s Winterfest Boat Parade threatens to blow last year’s parade out of the water.

