‘Last Man Standing’ is back for its 8th season

Mike Baxter and his family are back. “Last Man Standing” is the most anticipated returning series of the year, and the stars are taking us inside season eight.

Character in “Last Man Standing”: “Are you leaving us, sir?”

Tim Allen (as Mike Baxter): “I think I’m going to drink the way God intended — alone in my house, in my underwear.”

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis return as heads of a perhaps, all-too familiar household.

Tim Allen (as Mike Baxter): “I licked my plate clean. I actually turned this into a painting. Look, a sailboat.”

Nancy Travis (as Vanessa Baxter): “What do you know, I’m married to Jackson Pol-lick.”

Molly McCook plays Mandy Baxter, and she said people love the show because they see their own crazy, embarrassing families reflected in the characters.

Molly McCook: “The fans have supported the way through the whole thing. It’s why the show is back. The base and the root of the show is family, and who doesn’t love family? Family issues and opinions and how we still love each other through it all.”

McCook also said she’s excited for Mandy because this season, she is faced with some real challenges, and you can’t help but feel for her!

Molly McCook: “She is now working with Mike at Outdoor Man and has her own clothing line, which is very exciting. You know, last season, they were having some difficulties getting pregnant, and they discussed that, and in this season, Kristin gets pregnant, Mandy’s older sister, and you see Mandy kind of figure out her feelings about that. It’s jealousy, it’s that that feels unfair, and yet, she’s proud and excited for her sister and obviously to be an aunt.”

And what’s better than new episodes of “Last Man Standing?” Only this.

Molly McCook: “For the first three weeks, we’re actually doing back to back episodes, so there is going to be two, two, and two, and then, we’ll get on our regular schedule.”

The season premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. right here on 7.

