Las Vegas is in big trouble in a new Netflix action-comedy series. Good thing a special forces team is there to help.

But their highly specialized skilled aren’t much after a hard night of partying.

“Obliterated” will make your crazy Vegas stories sound like child’s play.

The sweet taste of victory is even sweeter when it means saving an American city from terrorism.

And, in the new Netflix series “Obliterated,” which is aptly titled…

Shelley Hennig: “No one got hurt.”

An elite special forces team thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas. They celebrate with booze, drugs, and sex.

Shelley Hennig: “I just kept thinking, how am I going to explain this to my family.”

Unfortunately, the party vibes are killed, once they discover, oh, that the bomb they thought they deactivated, was fake and the real one, is about to blow.

Shelley Hennig: “I was really stressed because Ava is really stressed.”

The other problem, yeah, there’s another, they’re still under the influence of a lot of things.

Shelley Hennig: “You can imagine the laughs that we had just because of the scenes alone.”

So now, they have to save the city, while wasted, which stars Nick Zano, who’s a Florida guy.

Nick Zano: “I lived in Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Miami.”

And Shelley Hennig prepared for very seriously.

Shelley Hennig: They made us. They blindfolded us, put us in a car, dropped us off on the Vegas Strip and said,”

Nick Zano: “You go learn to party now.”

But, at least the team behind this action-comedy knew what they’re doing.

Jon Hurwitz: “This is our world and we made ‘Cobra Kai,’ which we love, and it’s a different kind of thing to this. So this was sort of a return to form for us. We all come from hard, R-rated comedy roots. We made the Harold and Kumar movies. We made an ‘American Pie’ movie. We made ‘Blockers.’ We made ‘Hot Tub Time Machine.'”

And were hopefully sober while doing it.

Hayden Schlossberg: “Sometimes when you’re at a premiere or at you’re at a party or something like that and you feel like you’re ready to celebrate, and you have a couple of drinks then the next thing you know, you’re in one of these interviews and you’re like, ‘Wait a second, did I slur?'”

Obliterated takes indulgence to another stratosphere.

Jon Hurwitz: “We like to find the way to have the audience expect, ‘OK, they’re going to stop there,’ and then go way past that line.”

Shockingly past the line.

And that includes the action.

Not on a set. This is the legit Las Vegas Strip. But, I mean, we’ve got some nice streets down here in South Florida too.

Shelley Hennig: Miami, have us for season 2.”

Nick Zano: “Season 2, Miami, take us.”