FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of Broward’s biggest parties is turning 25, and you can be part of the celebration.

The Las Olas Wine and Food Festival goes down next weekend, and it’s clear the boulevard will be rockin’.

The Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back, and it’s got a little extra juice this time around.

Sean O’Connor: “It’s even more exciting this year, 25th anniversary, and it gives us a chance to really thank some of the great restaurateurs.”

Besides giving all profits to the American Lung Association, the festival provides local joints with the opportunity to really shine.

Sean O’Connor: “So many different restaurateurs are going to be here. You’re gonna actually experience some of their great art, if you will, hundreds of different wines that folks will have the opportunity to sample.”

You can fill your glass with more than one vino. Wild Sea at the Riverside Hotel is whipping up some cool cocktails just for the occasion. Bourbon lovers this one’s for you.

Maxwell Miller: “Wild Fashion is a classic here at Wild Sea, it’s a simple twist on an old fashioned.”

If you’re into a classic drink with an added kick, order up a spicy pineapple margarita.

Maxwell Miller: “It has a spicy flavor, which is good for the weather for the fall, so both drinks are perfect for the fall weather.”

Samantha Abraham: “The cocktail was great. I had a Herradura spicy margarita, and I’m looking forward to going to the festival as well. I’m sure the cocktails will be great out there as well the wine the food. I’m looking forward to all of it.”

Speaking of the food, Casa Sensei is making sure nobody at the festival goes hungry.

Patricia Lara: “This is the second time that we’ve participated in the festival, and it allows us to showcase our fantastic sushi and our pan-Asian Latin fusion dishes.”

Fantastic is right! Do not miss out on the fish burnt roll.

Patricia Lara: “Which is a signature roll that has cajun spices, smoked tuna and wahoo.”

If you’re still fishing around for more delicious dishes, check these out.

Patricia Lara: “Our kimchi popcorn, which everybody loves. It’s our special sauce on top of nice fresh popcorn, and then we have a ceviche, which is yellowtail and tuna.”

The Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is the perfect place to indulge yourself and get a taste of what’s happening on the boulevard.

Staci Dial: “I live in the neighborhood, and I look forward to this festival and all the restaurants and everything here every year, so it’s really nice.”

You can’t just go walking into the festival.

You have to buy a ticket first using this link.

The festival starts Friday, Nov. 19.

Doors open 7:30 p.m. – 10:30PM on Las Olas Boulevard, between Southeast Sixth and 11th avenues.

