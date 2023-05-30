As they say, location, location, location and Florida has some very close by Caribbean neighbors. Like Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and to celebrate these beautiful islands, Fort Lauderdale is having a throwdown.

Partygoers put on your dancing shoes and get ready for some island vibes this weekend.

Arianne Glassman: “The Caribbean American heritage month celebration here at Las Olas Oceanside Park is a three-day celebration of the food, art, music, and entertainment.”

Arianne Glassman: “Friday night kicks it off with the bad boys of reggae, inner circle they are legends in the reggae genre. Inductees in the reggae hall of fame in Jamaica.”

And what’s a Caribbean party without some salsa.

Arianne Glassman: “We’re thrilled on Saturday, featuring the music of Cuba to have four-time Grammy winner Tomasito Cruz and his quartet. Along with two other bands coming that day.”

And on Sunday get ready to slide with Mister Junkanoo himself.

Arianne Glassman” “We’re headlining with Julien Believe, who is the music ambassador for the Bahamas. A special tribute to the Bahamas being their 50th year of independence.”

This family-friendly event is staying true to the tropical beat.

Arianne Glassman: “We have authentic entertainment from all the Caribbean junkanoo. We are also doing a socathon. We have steel pan drummers. We’ll have Cuban dancers. Really just immerse yourself fully in the Caribbean culture.”

