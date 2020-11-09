‘LA’s Finest,’ ‘Filthy Rich,’ ‘Masked Singer’ light up Fox’s primetime lineup

We don’t mean to brag, but we’ve got pretty awesome primetime shows on Channel 7. OK, we’re totally bragging. Don’t change the channel. Like, ever. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week.

“L.A.’s Finest” are in action to kick off the week! Gabrielle Union’s Syd deals with a family crisis tonight, while the stakes are raised as she and Jessica Alba’s character hunt for Knox.

That’s followed by the drama of “Filthy Rich,” with Kim Cattrall’s Margaret learning some family secrets. I mean, that’s what the show is all about, right?

Tuesday starts with “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” and a look at the start of a young Carl Sagan’s exploration of space.

It’s totes out of this world.

Then, Shea and LeBlanc visit an old friend to find the AI known as “Next” while they try to convince their families to go off the grid.

Wednesday on “The Masked Singer,” the final three in Group A compete for a spot in the Super Six. And the bottom two singers will face off in a smackdown round!

Competition night continues with “I Can See Your Voice.” Jesse McCartney is joining the celebrity panel, helping contestants guess good singers from bad.

“Thursday Night Football” has the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Tennessee Titans, which means Deco will be on half an hour early at 7 p.m. Yay, sports!

The week rounds out with “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

