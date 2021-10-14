(WSVN) - “The Masked Singer” is back Wednesday night with an all-new episode. Last week, Big Baby got the boot.

Actor and comedian Larry the Cable Guy was unmasked!

Tonight, he’s telling Deco about his TV-themed singing and why Andrew Lloyd Webber is his muse.

Hello, baby! Or how about chubby cherub?

Season six of “The Masked Singer” gave birth to Big Baby, one of the coochy-coo-lest costumes, yet.

Fans went goo-goo-ga-ga over him, but in its infancy, his singing career was cut short.

The comedian has been guessed as a contestant almost every season.

Larry the Cable Guy, comedian: “Well, you know what, they always think it’s me and it’s never me, so the one time I’m going to go out there, they’re going to go, ‘It can’t be him, because we always think it’s him every year and it’s never him.'”

Larry wanted to be original — Yabba Dabba Doo!

But he did have to change up his voice because it’s so recognizable from his role as Mater in Pixar’s “Cars.”

Larry the Cable Guy: “I picked a British accent because my accent and my voice, once I start talking, I’ve been doing Mater for so long, you kind of get glimpses of Mater even when I’m not speaking with a southern accent.”

Larry based his performances on one of his stand-up routines.

Larry the Cable Guy: “Where I did: what if Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote TV commercials?”

No matter what Larry based his Big Baby on, it definitely delivered bundles of joy.

Catch an all-new “The Masked Singer” after Deco at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

