Largest food hall in Florida opens in Delray Beach

Here at Deco, we usually like to keep things local, but every now and then, we leave the nest for something really cool. We headed up to Palm Beach County to check out a food hall that’s making history in more ways than one.

At the Delray Beach Market, one thing’s for sure: size definitely matters.

Jordana Jarjura: “Delray Beach Market is the largest food hall in Florida. It’s 150,000 square feet, 27-plus vendors.”

You know what that means, right?

There’s plenty of stuff to drink and eat while you’re hanging out here.

Jordana Jarjura: “We wanted to give everyone in South Florida an opportunity to try a unique culinary experience and be able to congregate as a community.”

You’ve got your work cut out for you when it’s time to choose where to chow down, but it’s guaranteed you won’t forget your meal.

Jordana Jarjura: “The one thing that we wanted them all to be was memorable.”

The New York-style pizza from Salvo’s, the handmade sushi rolls from Tekka Bar, the indulgent ice cream from Bona Bona. You’ll be making memories with every mouthful.”

Danielle Morien, guest: “The ice cream was absolutely amazing. It was delicious. There was so much cake batter in it.”

We know you’ll be happy at the market, but guess what?

The vendors are even happier to get the chance to work their magic.

Salvatore Barna, Salvo’s: “Since I heard about this project, about the market, I thought it was a great opportunity to bring some tradition.”

Nick Di Bona, Bona Bona: “It’s an amazing opportunity to expand our brand out of New York. It’s always ice cream weather here in sunny Florida.”

The place is more than cocktails, beer and bites.

Pop-up art installations are scattered around, and a surf shop is ready to do business.

Jordana Jarjura: “We wanted it to be everytime you came here, you saw something different.”

The market’s going into the record books for another tasty reason.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is holding its first-ever Delray Beach event there.

Lee Brian Schrager, executive director, SOBEWFF: “When they reached out to us about doing an event, we went up there. It’s a great venue, some great food installations and great activations there.”

Jordana Jarjura: “We’re so excited to be with South Beach Wine and Food. I’ve been a huge fan of it for decades.”

The Delray Beach Market officially opens for business on Saturday.

If you’re planning on checking it out, we advise you to wear your stretch pants. You’re gonna need the extra room.

FOR MORE INFO:

Delray Beach Market

33 SE Third Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33483

516-562-7000

www.delraybeachmarket.com

