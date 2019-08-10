Lana Del Rey releases emotional ‘Looking for America’ in response to mass shootings

(CNN) — Lana Dey Rey has released a song called “Looking for America,” asking for answers as to how we can feel safe from violence in the United States.

In the song, she embarks on a road trip to San Francisco, then Fresno, California, where she pulls her car over to watch kids innocently playing in a park.

“We used to only worry for them after dark,” she sings. “I’m still looking for my own version of America. One without the gun where the flag can freely fly/No bombs in the sky only fireworks when you and I collide. It’s a just a dream I had in mind.”

She mentions New York, where she “used to go to drive-ins and listen to the blues. So many things that I think twice about before I do.”

“I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion⁠,” Del Rey said of the song in an Instagram post.

“In light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it,” her post continued.

Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, are reeling after a pair of mass shootings left at least 31 people dead across the two cities last weekend.

Del Rey’s new album “Norman F***ing Rockwell” will be released August 30.

