LaMuse Restaurant at Avant Gallery serves $5,000 gold-covered lobster

It’s easy to drop thousands of dollars in an art gallery for a one-of-a-kind creation. One Miami gallery is offering up a golden opportunity. Spend $5,000 on a unique dinner and take home a work of art.

At LaMuse Restaurant & Cafe inside Miami’s Avant Gallery, it’s all about creativity and self-expression.

Dmitry Prut, owner, Avant Gallery: “Whether it’s on the plate or hanging on the wall, it’s a work of art.”

There’s a solid connection between what you’re seeing around you and what you’re eating.

Dmitry Prut: “And the restaurant is naturally inspired by art. Being located inside an art gallery, inspiration comes very easy.”

One inspired dish that sets the gold standard for all the meals at LaMuse has been a secret — until now.

Dmitry Prut: “One of our signature items on the dinner, which is actually not on the official menu, is the gold lobster.”

Gold leaf flakes cover this delicacy.

Dmitry Prut: “It’s a 24-carat smothered gold lobster, It’s edible, and it’s real.”

It’s real, all right. As in really expensive.

Dmitry Prut: “That is the $5,000 lobster.”

The shiny shellfish comes with lobster polenta, black caviar and golden Parmesan chips.

That’s just part of the deal.

Dmitry Prut: “The lobster is accompanied by sculpture, an artwork from the gallery, and also a bottle of the finest champagne on the menu.”

A glass of some high-end bubbly sets the tone for this singular supper.

Dmitry Prut: “So it’s become one of those things that people order in advance for special occasions. Of course, it’s not an everyday thing, but it’s a moment of celebration.”

No celebration is complete without dessert. One heavenly treat in particular is the Chocolate Cloud.

Dmitry Prut: “Covered by an actual cotton candy floating or levitating over the art, tart dish, and it has three layers of triple chocolate.”

Dining in an art gallery is not your usual culinary experience.

Dmitry Prut: “Sometimes the restaurant guests become collectors of the art gallery, because they end up falling in love with a work of art, and they end up taking it home.”

That’s exactly what happens at the end of your $5,000 meal. You get to take a work of art with you.

Brittany Murphy: “The experience was amazing, the lobster was phenomenal, the presentation was great. I get to go home with a work of art, and the champagne’s nice, cold and bubbly.”

FOR MORE INFO:

LaMuse Restaurant & Cafe

Avant Gallery

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way #102

Miami, FL 33131

305-400-0036

www.lamusecafe.com

