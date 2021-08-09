Beyonce said it best, girls run the world. Queen B knew what she was talking about.

Women are showing their skills in every possible way. That includes deejaying.

A group of talented ladies have gotten together to spin their way to glory.

L’Amigas Collective are set to take over the deejay world, one beat at a time.

Giovanna Elia: “We’re a group of all-female deejay collective, we all share the same values and we also work as a support system for each other because it is a male-dominated industry.”

Hear that, Diplo? You ready, Steve Aoki?

Move over and give these ladies some space to spin.

Giovanni Elia: “We get to know the clients, what their needs are, what kind of music they like.

The aim of the local collective is clear: Global domination of the party scene.

Giovanni Elia: “So we’re based here, but my partner, for example, she lives in London part-time, so we really want to have international gigs.”

Being part of L’Amigas has its social benefits, as well.

Tricia “T. Dade” Dade: “It was just a great way to connect with female deejays. Before connecting with them, I didn’t have very many female deejay friends.”

And this group is proof that sisterhood is powerful.

Tricia “T. Dade” Dade: “Our knowledge combined together, it feels like a powerhouse.”

But there’s no need to worry that your personal styles will get lost, because individuality is totally encouraged.

Diossa: “So they book these events and all of these different gigs just based off of what you’re comfortable with as an artist.”

And every woman who’s hooked up with them knows they’re paying a debt to the female deejays who’ve come before them.

Diossa: “A big name that I love is Amelie Lens. She’s from Belgium, but she is like a pioneer. She’s absolutely incredible.”

So you see, it’s no hype to say the collective makes dreams come true.

Diossa: “I always wanted this for myself and with L’Amigas it’s been really really special because they’ve basically been like my sisters. Now I feel so supported and every experience has been so amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

L’Amigas Collective

https://lamigascollective.com/

