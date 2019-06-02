Lamb Meatballs/ Belkys

(WSVN) - We’re going Greek today with a dish that can be a main course meal or a delicious party appetizer! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lamb Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground lamb

2 tbs. olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. minced ginger

2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1/3 cup parsley, chopped

1/3 cup mint, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, add ground lamb and shallot, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, parsley, mint, salt and pepper. Still well to combine. You might have to use your hands! Roll up your meatballs by hand. Tip: use an ice cream scooper to make your meatballs all the same size!

On the stovetop, add olive oil to a grill pan on high heat. Put in the lamb meatballs and cook for about three minutes or until they have grill marks. Turn down the heat and turn them over, cover and cook for another seven to eight minutes. The meatballs should be at least 160 degrees on the inside for well done.

Take out of the pan and let cool for a few minutes.

To Plate:

Serve the meatballs with Tzatziki Sauce and enjoy! You can buy it already made or make it yourself!

Tzatziki Sauce:

1/2 English cucumber (grated)

2 cups Greek yogurt

3-4 cloves fresh garlic finely grated

1 tsp. salt divided

2 tbs. fresh dill minced

1 tbs. olive oil plus more for serving

1 tbs. fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Mix together the yogurt, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and dill together until well combined.

Gently stir in the grated cucumber (remember to press out the liquid). Refrigerate for at least 60 minutes before serving. Salt to taste.

Serves: You should have about 14 meatballs with this recipe. Serve as an appetizer or as a main course meal with Pita bread and Greek salad!

