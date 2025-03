(WSVN) - Lady Gaga is coming to South Florida.

The singer announced the “Mayhem Ball” tour, with performances set across North America and Europe for her new album, titled “Mayhem.”

During the tour, she will be stopping in Miami to perform at the Kaseya Center on August 31 and September 1.

Tickets will go on sale April 3 at noon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.