MIAMI (WSVN) - Lady Gaga has rescheduled her postponed Miami concert at the Kaseya Center after canceling last week’s show due to vocal strain.

The pop superstar’s “Mayhem Ball” tour stop, originally set for Sept. 3, will now take place March 13, 2026, officials announced Tuesday.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored, and fans unable to attend the new show can request refunds at their point of purchase.

The rescheduling comes after scores of fans were left disappointed outside the arena when officials announced shortly before showtime that Gaga would not perform.

The singer later apologized on Instagram, saying her doctor and vocal coach advised against performing due to the risk of long-term vocal damage.

The Sept. 3 concert was set to be the final Miami stop of her “Mayhem Ball” tour, which has drawn sold-out crowds across the country.

