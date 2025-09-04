MIAMI (WSVN) - Scores of “little monsters” left the Kaseya Center in disappointment after Lady Gaga had to postpone her final show in Miami due to a vocal strain on Wednesday.

The singer was set to perform in front of thousands of fans on the third night of “The Mayhem Ball” tour at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami when she abruptly cancelled the show.

Just after 8 p.m., officials for the Kaseya Center announced on X the singer would not be performing. The announcement came shortly before she was scheduled to take the stage.

Video from OnlyInDade showed hundreds of excited fans waiting outside the entrance of the Kaseya Center just before learning the show was canceled.

7News’ Jordan Segundo detailed learning about the announcement.

“So just about to walk into the Kaseya Center for the Lady Gaga concern and guess what? We’re literally right here and they canceled the concert. Canceled, done,” said Segundo.

Lady Gaga wrote on her Instagram account shortly after the announcement, apologizing to fans for the sudden cancelation, saying her voice was “extremely strained” during rehearsals on Tuesday night and vocal warmups Wednesday night.

She went on to say her doctor and vocal coach advised her not to go on due to the long term risks performing with the strained voice posed.

She ended the post telling fans she is working on rescheduling the show as quickly as possible.

Officials also confirmed the process for fans to receive refunds for the canceled show will be issued soon.

