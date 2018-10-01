Lady Gaga lights up big screen in Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’

Could she soon be Academy Award winning actress Lady Gaga? Well first, her movie has to hit theaters. She stars alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born.” Deco’s star reporter, Chris Van Vliet, is here with the details.

It’s almost unfair how talented Lady Gaga is, right? Bradley Cooper, too — he also directed this movie. Deco flew to Toronto to talk with the stars of “A Star Is Born.”

Lady Gaga (as Ally): “Almost every single person has told me they liked the way I sounded, but that they didn’t like they way I look.”

Bradley Cooper (as Jackson Maine): “I think you’re beautiful.”

They love each other! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are a movie match made in heaven in “A Star Is Born.”

Bradley Cooper (as Jackson Maine): “Hey!”

Lady Gaga (as Ally): “What?”

Bradley Cooper (as Jackson Maine): “I just wanted to take another look at ya.”

Bradley plays Jackson Maine, a famous musician who meets Gaga’s character, Ally, a singer who doubts her talent. Bradley told us how he found this little-known actress to star in his directorial debut.

Bradley Cooper: “I had the good fortune of hearing her sing live at a benefit, and it all sort of came from that.”

Lucky us! As they fall deeply in love, Jackson helps Ally get past her self-doubt on her way to becoming a star in her own right. That’s something Gaga actually doesn’t relate to with the character.

Lady Gaga: “I just really believed that music was my destiny, and songwriting was my destiny, and performing. So I hit the ground running as a performer.”

It sounds like she hit the ground running as an actress, too. We asked the great Sam Elliott — who plays Jackson’s brother and manager, Bobby — if there was any learning curve with Gaga.

Sam Elliott: “If there was, I couldn’t see it.”

He gives Bradley props for that.

Sam Elliott: “He created such an environment that it made the work as easy as possible.”

Lady Gaga (as Ally): (singing) “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in.”

The music in this film is basically its own character. Gaga and Bradley told us why it can have such an impact on us, even if you’re not a musician.

Bradley Cooper: “Music is its own language, and it’s at the deepest root of us as humans. Music is everything. A movie is just rhythm. Us right now, we have a rhythm. We’re creating music right now with each other.”

Oh, man — we totally had a moment there!

Lady Gaga: “I think the only reason to sing in a film is because there are no words to describe the feeling. The stakes are so high that you have to break into song.”

This is music to everyone’s ears.

“A Star Is Born” hits theaters this Friday.

