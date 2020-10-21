LA Toast brings avocado toast from Southern California to South Florida

Peanut butter and jelly. Macaroni and cheese. They’re classics, but lately, it’s been all about avocado and toast. It’s such a simple yet popular pairing, and now a new spot in the 305 is taking the trendy dish to the next level.

It’s the toast of the town!

Lorenzo Sciandri, owner, LA Toast: “Here at LA Toast, the only thing you’re gonna get is avocado toast.”

And you’re not going to want anything else at LA Toast on 79th Street in Miami.

Lorenzo Sciandri: “I had been living in LA for eight years. I had been seeing a lot of places that sell avocado toast. I came to Miami, a few places were making avocado toast, but nothing specializing in avocado toast.”

Foodies have been craving a place like this.

Isabelle Hernandez, customer: “Miami is really upping its food game, and I think avocado toast was like the one thing that was missing.”

Jess Dalton, customer: “I’ve been to LA before. My sister used to live there. There, we would have avocado toast all the time, so I’m happy here now we can do the same.”

You’ve got six sandwiches to choose from, and they’re all named after places in Los Angeles.

Lorenzo Sciandri: “The Beverly Hills is one of our most popular. We use heirloom tomato, burrata cheese and we finish with balsamic glaze.”

Isabelle Hernandez: “It’s amazing. It’s like a caprese salad on an avocado toast. It’s so good. It’s really refreshing.”

There’s something fishy about the Venice Beach. It’s topped with smoked salmon, chives and capers, and the West Hollywood is another favorite.

Lawrence Arnold, customer: “It’s really good. It’s got the arugula and also some nuts, but it’s also got a bit of honey, which gives it a bit of sweetness to it. It’s actually really nice.”

Everything is fresh and made to order, and it’s not all about what goes on the toast, but the toast itself.

The focaccia bread may be the unsung hero.

Lorenzo Sciandri: “We warm it up. We make it nice and crispy, so you have this reaction when you eat it that it’s kind of crunchy.”

You can sit outside and enjoy or grab and go. Convenience is key in 2020.

Lorenzo Sciandri: “You can order online, do a pickup or just come to the window for a quick order. It’s a quick process.”

Alex Hernandez, customer: “I think it’s very well priced and super convenient, healthy fast food. I’m a person that’s always on the go, so I think it’s great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

LA Toast

860 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 536-2490

https://www.instagram.com/la_toast/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.