La Placita in Miami reopens following COVID-19 shutdown with refreshed concept

Restaurants are reopening across the country, but one SoFlo spot thought, “Ya know what? We gotta do more than that.” They’re reopening with fun new concepts and yummy new flavors.

You might know La Placita in Miami from its huge Puerto Rican flag mural, but we’re here to tell you how the restaurant is refreshing its concept since the COVID shutdown.

Jose Mendin, La Placita: “La Placita is a Puerto Rican restaurant that comes from the concept of La Placita in Puerto Rico, which is a marketplace.”

And to give it more of that marketplace feel, they’ve added a cute taco bar, La Taqueria, as well as a juice bar, La Jugueria, with a variety of fresh-pressed organic juices.

But wait! There’s more…

Jose Mendin: “We’re also doing a farmer’s market, bringing tropical vegetables and fruits from Florida, partnering up with some of the farmers from here.”

Josue Aguelar, customer: “I’ve never seen this before. I think this is really cool, and I like it. It’s fresh fruit. I think this is really cool.”

The feeling is mutual!

Jose Mendin: “It’s really cool for us because we get to show some of the ingredients we use in the restaurant, and we get to share that with customers, and since the farmer’s market closed next to us, it’s good for the locals and neighbors to come by and have a place to get fresh produce.”

Back at the taco bar: there’s more than just tacos on the menu.

Three different kinds of guac — ooh, delish!

La Placita has also introduced the piggy bank menu that won’t break the bank.

Jose Mendin: “Everybody’s hurting a little bit. A lot of people have been without work. We wanted to create a menu where everyone feels comfortable, it’s affordable and very creative at the same time.”

The menu is broken down into $5, $10, $15 and COVID-19 dollar selections.

Five dollar options include the queso frito con guava, and for $19, there’s whole fried snapper.

Jose Mendin: “It’s a Florida red snapper. It’s very traditional to fry it, and we top it off with vegetables, served on top of yellow rice.”

The additions and adjustments to the menu items, all of this, is to say…

Jose Mendin: “It’s good to be out again, so I want you guys to just come here and just enjoy all the components.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Placita

6789 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

305-400-8173

www.laplacitamiami.com

