La Cocina in Hialeah to throw pre-Nochebuena bash

We all know what happens the night before Christmas. Everybody’s on their best behavior, waiting for Santa to come. Deco’s Alex Miranda is taking you to a place where the focus is on the night before the night before Christmas, that is.

A South Florida bar is throwing a pre-Christmas bash filled with drinks, food, music and a great big dose of holiday spirit. They call it Noche Noche Buena.

At La Cocina in Hialeah, Dec. 23 ’tis the night to be jolly.

It’s Noche Noche Buena time, also known as the night before the night before Christmas.

Matthew Kuscher, La Cocina: “Noche Noche Buena is our way to party and to bring all the community, all the cultures together and eat pig, drink coquito and have a good time.”

The soirée’s a pre-Christmas Eve party.

Matthew Kuscher: “And we’re celebrating for everybody who doesn’t have a place to go for the actual Nochebuena.”

A trio of seasonal beverages will be available on Noche Noche Buena.

Don’t miss coquito, a Latin take on eggnog.

Matthew Kuscher: “Which is my family’s recipe, started by my grandmother, perfected by my wife. That’s our specialty.”

If you’re looking for a quick kick, check these vodka-based babies out.

Matthew Kuscher: “We have bacon-infused Tito’s shots. We call them Cocolitos.”

The cocktail of choice is the Burrito Sabanero — a combination of vodka, lime juice, passion fruit and ginger beer that’s sure to get you up and dancing.

On Noche Noche Buena, the food’s on the house: roast suckling pig with all the trimmings.

Matthew Kuscher: “We’re gonna have a big lechon, we’re gonna cook it caja china style, and we’re gonna have yuca, rice and beans, all till it runs out.”

A dominoes tournament will be going on throughout the night, if you’re feeling competitive.

And it wouldn’t be a Christmas party without the big guy in the red suit dropping by for a visit.

Matthew Kuscher: “Yeah, we have Cuban Santa.”

Cuban Santa: “Feliz Navidad, Deco Drive.”

You can get your picture taken with Kris Kringle. Very cool.

Natalie Mesa, patron: “For being a born-and-raised Miami girl, it makes me so happy to go out on the holidays to a party like Noche Noche Buena where I feel right at home.”

Check this out. On Noche Noche Buena, La Cocina is collecting new and used shoes that will be distributed to the homeless. If you bring a pair of shoes, not only will you feel good — you’ll get a free beer, glass of wine or coquito.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Cocina

1000 E 16th St.

Hialeah, FL 33010

305-887-8863

www.lacocinahialeah.com

www.eventbrite.com/e/noche-noche-buena-at-la-cocina-tickets-86237965075

