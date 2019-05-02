La Cervecería de Barrio offers cocktails with an authentic twist for Cinco de Mayo

You know ’em, you love ’em, and now you’re over ’em. Margaritas are usually the go-to cocktail for Cinco de Drinko, but if you’re looking to change things up a bit this year, there are plenty of other tasty options for the holiday.

La Cervecería de Barrio on Lincoln Road Mall is here to quench your thirst.

Ximena Giorgi, bartender: “We have over 200 tequilas, 50 different mezcals. We have 80 different bottled beers.”

Which makes this a perfect place to get your drink on for Cinco de Mayo.

Ximena Giorgi: “We’re going to be having a huge party. It’s gonna be all day. We’re gonna have a DJ, mariachis. We’re gonna be giving out free margarita shots.”

Margaritas are great.

Frozen margs? Pump that slush right into my veins.

But if you’re looking for something different that’s still authentic, you’ll be right at home here.

Ximena Giorgi: “If you come by on Cinco de Mayo, you don’t need to have a margarita. We will make you a special cocktail.”

Paloma is one of those special drinks.

Ximena Giorgi: “It’s a cocktail with mezcal. It has fresh lime juice, organic agave, and we top it off with grapefruit soda, which comes from Mexico.”

Dimitri, customer: “It’s awesome. It’s refreshing and tastes great. It’s the first time I’ve had one like that because we’re not from here. We’re from Belgium, so the drinks are different, but it’s really great.”

Chavela is super simple.

Ximena Giorgi: “Chavela is one of our quickest drinks. It’s basically any of the Mexican sodas that we carry, and you just mix it up with beer.”

Mezcalita has a traditional cocktail with mezcal, orange juice, lime juice and fresh agave.

If you need a little hair of the dog, a michelada with beer, Clamato juice, steak sauce and lime juice is calling your name.

Ximena Giorgi: “It’s a great drink for hangovers, so if you wake up in the morning, and you had a tough night, that’s what you’re gonna be drinking.”

Gomba, customer: “It tasted very different than I’m used to because I never drink my beer in a cocktail. It’s a very good one. It’s nice.”

Save some for us!

FOR MORE INFO:

La Cervecería de Barrio

836 Lincoln Rd. Mall

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-7400

https://www.lacerveceriadebarrio.com/us/

