La Centrale’s Rosé Garden pop-up transports you to Italy in the summer

It sounds too good to be true: a place where you can have rosé all day like you’re chilling in Italy. We’re here to tell you it is true — such a place does exist right here in South Florida. You just know we had to stop by.

A trip to Italy awaits you at La Centrale food hall inside Brickell City Centre.

This pop-up is what rosé fans dream about.

It’s sooo beautiful!

Ivan Haller, director of operations: “In Italy, everything in summer is outdoors, so we wanted to bring the Rosé Garden to Miami, but not keeping it outdoors because Miami is getting hotter in the summer.”

The main item on the Rosé Garden menu is — you guessed it — rosé.

Ivan Haller: “It’s very versatile. Especially during summer, you want to have something a little bit chilled, and the rosé wine is really made to be drunk a little bit chilled, and to enjoy it with friends.”

We are so here for the rosé fountain with endless refills for $25. Please drink responsibly.

But you can also sip on a lovely rosé lychee martini or some cool frosé.

Ivan Haller: “In Italy, in summer, everything is frosé, so with or without alcohol. We have it with alcohol. You have berries inside. It drinks very, very easily, especially for hot summer days in Miami.”

Nadege Henry, customer: “I had a frosé, and I’ve never had one before. This will be my drink of choice going forward!”

The food is also summer-inspired with light and tasty options like oysters or jackfruit tacos.

Rachelle Jean-Louis, customer: “The jackfruit tacos were delicious. I’m a vegetarian, so I usually don’t get to take advantage of delicious tacos, but they were great.”

Save room for the dessert tower.

Ivan Haller: “Everything is pink, so we wanted to really have something that goes well with the rosé wine.”

The goal here is to transport you to Italy without ever leaving Miami.

Seems like it’s working.

Rachelle Jean-Louis: “Italy is a fabulous place with great cuisine, so if you can bring any of that closer to me, I think it’s a good thing!”

Nadege Henry: “I’ve been to Florence. I’ve been to Venice. I’ve been to Rome. I’ve been to Milan. This is Italy.”

The Rosé Garden will be around through the summer.

Seating is limited, but you can reserve your spot ahead of time.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale

601 S Miami Ave. Suite 181-C

Miami, FL 33131

305-720-2401

https://lacentralemiami.com/

