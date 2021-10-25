MIAMI (WSVN) - Halloween is right around the corner, and that means trick-or-treaters are on the hunt for the hottest costumes. Luckily, one local shop that has had its doors open for decades is ready to bring revelers plenty of “spooktacular” options for All Hallows’ Eve.

La Casa de Los Trucos in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood has been haunting South Florida for decades, with a history older than your average skeleton.

“The business has been around for 49 years,” said Jorge Torres with La Casa de Los Trucos. “The business in general has been around for over 100 years. It started in Cuba in the [1910s].”

This year, Torres said, revelers have an additional reason to dress up: to make up for lost time.

“The people that couldn’t party last year are going to party this year, and it’s going to be a very strong season,” he said. “Anything is better than last year.”

The longtime staple is providing some “witch-ful” thinking, and so far, so good.

“This year, what’s trending right now is movies that have come out, like the ‘Cruella’ movie, [the Netflix series] ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Squid Game.’ Those are very popular; those are trending,” said Torres. “You also have sexy [costumes]. Sexy is trending again like never before.”

Regardless of which costume you end up going with, Torres has a few words of advice to ensure this Halloween delivers the desired chills and thrills.

“It’s better to come to the stores, support local businesses. We’ve heard [about] a lot of problems with shipping this year, with ordering online,” he said. “We always recommend to come to the stores because it’s better that you can try things on.”

All to make sure Halloween 2021 goes off without a witch.

