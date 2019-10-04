La Casa De Los Trucos prepares for influx of shoppers as Halloween approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - The countdown to Halloween is on, and one store in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood is prepared for South Florida shoppers to find their perfect costumes.

La Casa De Los Trucos, located at 1343 SW 8th St., sells thousands of novelty costumes and accessories 365 days a year.

“This is a year-round costume store,” said Manager Jorge Torres. “That’s where you want to go when you want to buy a costume because we have a huge selection. We have 15,000 styles of costumes.”

Every wall and shelf is packed with everything you need for Halloween.

“What’s fun is seeing people having fun in a holiday that’s really geared for fun,” said Torres. “One thing that we have here also is jokes, so you can either do the trick or the treat!”

Torres said it’s always interesting to see what new movies influence the inventory.

This year Spider-Man, Anna and Elsa from “Frozen 2” and Jasmine and Aladdin are popular choices.

“It’s some people’s favorite holiday, Halloween. It’s where people can go out and have fun, dress like they want,” said Torres.

Torres said next year will be one filled with costumes.

“This year, at the end of the year, you’re going to see a lot of parties because next year is the start of the roaring 20s and people are going to dress up as flappers for New Year’s parties. That’s a really fun year, this year,” said Torres.

Until then, the focus remains on Oct. 31 for those who plan on trick or treating or partying.

Torres said shopping for Halloween is like shopping for Christmas: you do not want to wait until the last minute.

