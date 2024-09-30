MIAMI (WSVN) - Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to start looking for that perfect costume. The question arises: What to be for Halloween?

La Casa de Los Trucos, located in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, is one of South Florida’s best places to find the perfect fit?

“We have over 15,000 styles of costumes,” said Jorge Torres, the manager of La Casa de Los Trucos. “We have jokes, we have magic, we have accessories throughout the store — masquerade masks, makeup — so you’re going to get a lot more variety if you go to a real costume store.”

Located along Southwest Eighth Street, this year-round costume shop has been in business for over 50 years.

La Casa de Los Trucos offers everything you need to transform into your favorite character. They even have costumes for your furry family members.

But store manager Jorge Torres advises not to wait too long to start shopping.

“I always tell people, the best time to come is the end of September to the beginning of October,” he said. “We have a lot of costumes, but the popular ones will sell out.”

Each year, the most popular costumes are always the ones inspired by recent TV shows and movies. So after searching their extensive online catalog, Today in Florida’s Jordan Segundo decided to try some of 2024’s most popular costumes … starting with this one of the Minions from the “Despicable Me” films.

Then, after some assistance from the shop’s friendly staff, Segundo transformed into a Vault Dweller, a character from the video game-turned-hit TV show “Fallout.”

If a superhero is more your speed, Deadpool’s pretty popular this year.

But there was one costume Segundo tried on that stood out above the rest, and it had him on the floor. Literally.

Segundo couldn’t help but to get into character when wearing the humongous, imposing and genuinely menacing bear costume.

But Torres said, no matter who or what you try to dress up as, it’s the accessories that help elevate your Halloween costume.

“There’s so many things you can add to a costume that adds to the appeal and the look, and definitely, the accessories help,” he said.

So whether you’re opting for a more classic movie character, or a more scary Halloween costume, La Casa de Los Trucos is your one-stop shop. For more information, click here.

