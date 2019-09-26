Kylie Jenner hospitalized, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”

A representative for Jenner says she’s in the hospital but doing well.

Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.

KYLIE X BALMAIN collection launches this Friday the 27th at 8am pst 💗 I’m wearing our eyeshadow palette, lip liner, and lip gloss ✨ it’s been a dream come true to collaborate with you @ORousteing! I can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on this beautiful collection. pic.twitter.com/blWJvvaU33 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 26, 2019

Jenner says she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.