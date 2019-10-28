Kylie Jenner dressed daughter Stormi up as Kylie Jenner for Halloween

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner’s Met Ball dress also comes in an extra, extra small.

Jenner had a tiny version of her 2019 Met Gala dress, a fitted lavender Versace dress with puffy purple feather sleeves and a flesh-toned bodysuit, made for her daughter Stomi as a Halloween costume. She even copied the lilac wig and her sparkly purse to complete the look.

“My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!” Kylie captioned a few pictures of Stormi in the tiny dress.

Jenner also went all out on her own costume this year, dressing up with best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, as Britney Spears and Madonna from their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

In the past, Stormi and Jenner have worn matching pink butterfly costumes and also dressed up together as a thunderstorm. Stormi was the lightning bolt, and Jenner was the cloud.

