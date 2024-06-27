NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew, known for live music experiences, is entering the hospitality industry with the Palm Tree Club, set to open this December in North Bay Village.

The Palm Tree Club, a partnership with Miami real estate firm Continuum Company, will take over the iconic Shuckers Waterfront Grill & Hotel near Miami Beach, according to Forbes.

The new venue reportedly aims to blend hospitality and entertainment with features such as an airy waterfront restaurant, a 20-boat slip marina with dine-and-dock services, 118 tech-enabled rooms, and a large pool.

The Palm Tree Club will focus on live music and events, offering guests a unique experience with ever-changing food concepts and event lineups, according to Forbes.

Palm Tree Crew, co-founded by Kygo and Myles Shear in 2020, has gained recognition for its Palm Tree Music Festival, bringing global artists and fans together in tropical locations worldwide.

