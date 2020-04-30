Kush, Chug’s owners invite customers to shop for food, supplies

(WSVN) - Restaurants can’t use their dining rooms to serve food but they can still use them to sell food. Deco foodie Alex Miranda is in Miami with more.

We love our local SoFlo restaurants. We want them to make it through this, so I guess it’s not much of a stretch when you think about it, but some of them are becoming these little grocery stores in order to make a couple of extra dollars, and that means more of a one-stop shop experience for the rest of us.

To say the coronavirus has hit restaurants hard would be the understatement of the century.

Matthew Kuscher, Kush by LoKal: “Doing takeout is not enough business for us to keep some of our employees here.”

But adjust they will.

Matthew Kuscher: “Everything’s for sale!”

Matthew Kuscher owns Kush by LoKal in Wynwood. He’s looking at his business a little differently these days.

Matthew Kuscher: “We needed to turn this place into a market, really, just to make ends meet.”

Kush is normally known for its beer and farm-to-table food, but on the menu today, you can even find the coveted toilet paper roll.

Matthew Kuscher: “You name it, we got it. Whether it’s tomato sauce, honey, beer, wine, lighters, masks, we have everything you can find.”

Michael Beltran at Chugs, which cooks up a modern take on classic Cuban, says there’s an upside to all of this.

Michael Beltran: “The benefits are that you can have your groceries for the week and dinner for the night and breakfast for the following day delivered to you by 6 o’clock every day.”

They release a grocery list every morning.

Michael Beltran: “Everything that you can find at a kind of like higher-end grocery store, we try to offer in this small space.”

You can then call in and place your order, then pick it up, or they can deliver it to you for a small fee.

Michael Beltran: “House made breads, jams, pickles, our house made ice cream, granola, soup kits, pasta kits, house made pasta.”

And something both Matt and Michael agree on: when it comes to local businesses, a little goes a long way.

Matthew Kuscher: “Coming and supporting us, even if it’s something as little as honey and ketchup, it really makes a big difference in keeping our employees employed.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kush by LoKal

2003 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-576-4500

www.kushwynwood.com

Chug’s — a Cuban Diner

3444 Main Highway, Suite 21

Miami, FL 33133

786-534-8722

www.chugsdiner.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.