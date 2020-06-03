Kuba Cabana spicing up night life in Doral with taste of Cuba

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A new hint of Cuba is happening at a new spot in Doral.

Just take a look at the entrance, the cigar room, any of the artwork on the walls of Kuba Cabana at Cityplace in Doral.

Levy Gonzalez, General Manager, Kuba Kabana: “Kuba Cabana is a very special and unique place. It’s all Cuban meets modern Miami.”

Levy Gonzalez: “We took a trip and did all the research in Cuba, in order to get all that feeling and transport that as much as we could.”

While you enjoy your meal, there’s almost always some kind of entertainment going on, like live music.

Levy Gonzalez: “There’s always something to do with us.”

David Perez, customer: “It’s got the Cuban tastes and the Miami looks. You can definitely tell the lights and the vibe is very Miami, so it’s a great spot.

We’ve worked up an appetite, so let’s hear more about the menu.

John Gray, chef: “When we first came up with the food concept, the idea was that it needed to stand up to the entertainment factor that the restaurant offers, right?”

They’ve got ceviche with crispy plantains and a shrimp dish with coconut rice.

John Gray: “We top with a little bit reminiscent of like a shrimp scampi, and then a little crispy, fresh cilantro salad on top.”

Their branzino game is also on point.

John Gray: “We do that with the skin on, very crispy. We made a corn, smoked bacon, roasted pepper sofrito type of thing on top of there.”

The cocktail menu includes a fruit-punch type of cocktail called the Tropicana.

Joseph Bassolino, customer: “A lot of pineapple, a lot of mango, and I love the watermelon as the ice cubes. Very good touch to that, so I really enjoyed it, very fruity.”

There’s also a carrot-y spin on a margarita called “What’s Up Doc.”

And an old fashioned — made with some excellent showmanship from this nice bartender.

Levy Gonzalez: “We have great music, really good drinks and spectacular food so what else can you ask?

For more info:

cityplacedoral.com/restaurants-in-doral/kuba-cabana

305-800-5822

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.