Playing Princess Diana has got to be a huge challenge, but actress Kristen Stewart is up to the task. She’s drinking tea with a raised pinky, talking her in best British accent and vowing to divorce Prince Charles.

Living amongst vampires and eventually becoming one in the “Twilight” saga made Kristen Stewart a teen tween star.

Riding off her vampire fame, the actress solidified her place in Hollywood starring in “Snow White and the Huntsman” alongside Oscar winner Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth.

By 2020, Stewart, a bonafide A-lister, carried box office action movies like “Underwater.”

And, while she looks good basically bald and wet, will she be able to pull off playing a princess?

Neon Studios released its first look at “Spencer,” starring Stewart as Lady Diana, one of the most captivating women in history.

The movie isn’t about Diana’s life per se. It’s a snapshot of one weekend during royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham. It’s an imagining of the days before Diana decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Because of Princess Diana’s worldwide fame, casting Stewart came with controversy. Many wondered if she could pull it off the role of a lifetime.

The actress is captivating in the film’s poster, and in one shot, she bares a striking resemblance to Diana.

Stewart’s accent is pitch perfect as the Princess of Wales. While she may not be of royal blood, she sure looks like Hollywood royalty.

“Spencer” will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next Friday. The movie officially opens in theaters in November.

