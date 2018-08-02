Making a movie on a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Florida sounds like a blast — until a hurricane comes along. That’s what happened to an A-list cast while making “Like Father.”

Jen Zaborowski (as Jane): “You’re in the honeymoon suite. Congratulations.”

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “Ew, that’s my dad.”

Well, this isn’t your typical cruise pairing. So, how’d we get here?

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “I was left at the altar a few days ago, and my dad, who I haven’t seen since I was five, showed up to my wedding, unannounced.”

Netflix’s new movie “Like Father” brings Rachel, a high-level ad exec glued to her phone played by Kristen Bell, on a ship with her long-lost dad, played by Kelsey Grammer.

Kelsey Grammer (as Harry): “Hi, sweetheart.”

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “Oh, [expletive].”

There’s nothing like the confines of a cruise ship to cure the scars of abandonment and deal with daddy issues.

Paul W. Downs (as Jim): “I’ve been a therapist now for four months, and I want to give you my professional opinion for free: It’s all your fault.”

Kelsey Grammer (as Harry): “Thank you.”

But this wasn’t just any boat. They shot this on Royal Caribbean’s mega ship Harmony of the Seas, which sails out of Fort Lauderdale.

And the A-list passengers were all about it.

Kristen Bell: “There’s a casino, there’s an ice skating rink, there’s a little place in the middle that’s like Central Park. It was crazy huge.”

And Kelsey, who’s spent a lot of time on ships, was really impressed when the captain hung out on set.

Kelsey Grammer: “We were getting a little difficulty with the wind during a particular shot, and he said, ‘I’ll turn the boat a little bit and slow it down.’ I thought, ‘Man, that is the coolest thing I’ve ever heard.'”

Kristen Bell: “He was a baller.”

Paul W. Downs (as Jim): “Rachel? Earth to Rachel. How are you?”

But making this movie wasn’t smooth sailing. They shot in September — or as we call it, the height of hurricane season.

And along came Irma.

Kristen Bell: “When Hurricane Irma shut us down, we were basically just, like, on the run in Florida, trying to figure out how to survive and get out of this hurricane weather.”

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “Thank you.”

Seth Rogen: “Yeah, great to — yeah, good hangin’.”

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “Great.”

Seth Rogen plays Rachel’s rebound hookup. He told Deco that he always felt safe during “Irmageddon.”

Seth Rogen: “And I’m just like, ‘They can’t let Kristen Bell die.’ She’s in their ‘Frozen’ movies, so this must be a safe place for us all be.”

Kristen Bell: “I’m fine.”

But the whole ordeal brought them all closer together.

Kristen Bell: “So we were shut indoors for a week. We were playing board games together.”

Kelsey Grammer: “It was an interesting time.”

And hopefully, cocktails were involved.

Kristen Bell (as Rachel): “The two of us got incredibly drunk that night, and I must’ve blacked out because somehow I dragged him on to this cruise that was supposed to be my honeymoon.”

“Like Father” drops Friday on Netflix. Unfortunately, there is no hurricane scene with Kristen or Kelsey being blown overboard.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.