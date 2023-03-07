Getting K-Pop crazy in here, because one SoFlo store is swimming in all things Korean pop culture. Kpop Kastle is the only store in SoFlo dedicated to everything K-pop.

From albums of your favorite music groups, even to makeup. We met up with the owners to see what all the K-Pop buzz is all about!

“shining through the city with a little funk and soul.”

Shining through the city with funk and soul? More like lightin’ up the city with K-Pop swag from K-Pop Kastle in Davie.

Megan Nadal: “We saw that there was no K-Pop store in South Florida, and we saw the demand for it, and so we decided to open one up and give everyone what they wanted.”

They have merch for all your favorite groups like BLACKPINK, BTS and Lapillus.

Megan Nadal: “We sell albums, light sticks, photocards, magazines, digipacks, kit albums, pickets, concert merch, shirts, hoodies, all of that stuff.”

Lightsticks are used at concerts and sync up to match with the band’s music, and each group has a specific lightstick.

With all their merch options you may want to make extra room in your closet.

Megan Nadal: “We usually get our new restock in every two to three weeks. We usually get them in big batches. We also try to get as many of our pre-orders from groups that are having new comebacks that are coming out.”

Alessandra Henriquez: “What I love about Kpop Kastle is that they have merchandise from lots of K-Pop groups, not just one specific K-Pop group, so I have lots to choose from.”

They also have other goodies.

Megan Nadal: “We also sell Korean makeup. We have Korean skin care, Korean lipsticks, Korean eyeshadow palettes.”

The store even brought in Lapillus for a fan meet-and-greet, the group’s first one to happen in SoFlo!

Megan Nadal: “The meet and greet with Lapillus was amazing. They came down here to Florida. We had about 300 people show up to meet them. They did Q and As with the fans, photos with the fans and performances for the fans.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.