MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami store that has been providing tricks and treats for over half a century’s worth of Halloweens is showing off this year’s hottest costume trends — from creepy to cute to everything in between.

Revelers looking for a ghoulishly good time this spooky season will likely be looking for a killer costume. In South Florida, that involves a visit to La Casa de los Trucos.

For 53 years, this hidden gem in the heart of Little Havana has been taking care of spooky season needs for all ages.

What started as a small magic shop has transformed into South Florida’s go-to costume kingdom, boasting more than 15,000 disguises, professional makeup and enough accessories to make any look memorable.

Store manager Joe Torres said it’s not just about costumes, it’s about tradition.

“We sometimes get emotional, because we see people coming in that were here when they were kids, coming in and bringing their kids and grandkids,” he said.

Every Halloween, pop culture drives the hottest costume trends, and 2025 is no exception.

At the top of the list, Torres said, are characters from a hit Netflix animated feature.

“Oh, my God. This year it’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ which is blowing up,” he said.

Torres said superheroes are also flying off the shelves.

“We have people asking for the Fantastic Four, we have people asking for ‘KPop,’ we have people asking for the Marvel franchise costumes, we have people asking for Superman — that’s a big one,” he said.

Of course, Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a fright. Blood and scares never go out of style during spooky season.

“These are the 3-D tattoos that I was talking about. If you’re a beginner, don’t know how to apply makeup and all that, you can just put this with water, and it looks disgusting,” said Torres. “You have the gash and the mauling of the face. So you have the scar.”

So whether revelers are looking to suit up as the latest pop culture craze, a classic killer or a creature from beyond, the choices at La Casa de los Trucos are endless.

