(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian is full of gratitude after experiencing a scary medical complication during her pregnancy.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, next to a black and white photo of her hand holding husband Travis Barker’s in what appears to be a hospital bed.

She continued, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote.

Kardashian and Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, are expecting their first child together. She also has three children with her ex Scott Disick, and Barker is dad to two children and stepdad to one, from a previous relationship.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian wrote, going on to thank her mom, Kris Jenner, “for holding my hand through this.”

The reality star announced she was pregnant in a video posted to her Instagram in June. Later that month, the pair revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

Just last week, Blink-182 announced on social media that “due to an urgent family matter,” Barker had to “return home to the States” and their shows in Glasgow, Scotland, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Ireland were “being postponed.”

At the time of the band’s announcement, Barker posted pictures of a communal prayer room to his verified Instagram Story.

“Praise be to God,” Kardashian said at the end of her post. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

