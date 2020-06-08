Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘responsibility’ to talk white privilege with her kids

(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian is urging mothers to use this time of protests as a teachable moment.

The reality star/entrepreneur is the mother of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, and recently posted about the conversation around race relations on her official Instagram account and her lifestyle site Poosh.

Kardashian wrote in her note that “there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe.”

“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable,” she wrote.

“I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

Kardashian’s younger sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have children fathered by black men and their brother, Robert Kardashian, has a daughter with a black woman.

The eldest Kardashian encouraged mothers to take the opportunity to use “this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything.”

“My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person.”

In the note posted on her site, Kardashian offered some suggestions for books to read with your children as well as a programming note about CNN’s special “Sesame Street” town hall on racism.

