Korean Short Rib Lettuce Wraps/ International Smoke, Aventura

(WSVN) - Nothing brings the family to the table faster than barbecue. A South Florida chef shows us a way to give it a smoky and spicy taste that’s hard to resist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicholas Cataldo

The Restaurant: International Smoke, Aventura

The Dish: Korean Short Rib Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

Bone-in beef short ribs

Ingredients for marinade:

2-3 tbsp. black peppercorns

8-10 garlic cloves

1 sliced ginger root

1-2 tbsp. chili flakes

4 cups soy sauce

1 cup sake

1 head bibb lettuce

Ingredients for topping lettuce wraps:

Barbecue sauce

Kimchi

Pickled onions

Scallions

Cilantro

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot, combine ingredients for marinade in large pot and bring to boil.

Remove from heat and pour into large container.

Add ice to cool liquid down before adding short ribs.

Allow to sit in refrigerator overnight.

When short ribs are ready, remove from marinade and shake off peppercorns.

Put on smoker for 10-12 hours.

When finished, remove meat from bone and slice.

Using bibb lettuce leaf as shell, stack rib meat, barbecue sauce, kimchi, pickled onions, scallions and cilantro.

International Smoke

(Located inside Aventura Mall)

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 946

Aventura, FL 33180

786-254-0422

internationalsmoke.com/

