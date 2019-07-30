Korean indie band The Rose announce tour date in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Korean indie band The Rose is bringing their “We Rose You Live” world tour to South Florida.

Miami was announced as one of the nine U.S. cities the four-member band will be touring this fall.

The tour date for Miami is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8 at the Olympia Theater.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 1. A $135 VIP package includes a hi-touch event with the artists.

The Rose’s “We Rose You Live” tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 17.

The band is comprised of vocalist and guitarist Woosung, vocalist and keyboardist Dojoon, drummer Hajoon and bassist Jaehyeong.

Woosung recently dropped his debut solo album “WOLF” on July 25.

