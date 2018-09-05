Korean Beef Tacos/ Blue Matisse

(WSVN) - Beef up your taco night with a little steak and a lot of spice. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Eric Do

The Restaurant: Blue Matisse, Doral

The Dish: Korean Beef Tacos

Ingredients:

2 thinly sliced ribeye or flank steaks

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup sliced scallions

1/4 cup minced garlic

1/4 toasted sesame seeds

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tbsp. black pepper

Red pepper slaw:

2 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce

1/2 sliced scallions

1/4 shredded carrots

1 tsp. Korean red pepper flakes

1 tsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. sugar

Salt to taste

Chili miso sauce:

1/4 cup white miso

1/4 cup Korean chili paste

2 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Corn tortillas

Method of Preparation:

For steaks:

Mix all ingredients except for beef.

Place beef into Ziploc bag, then pour marinade into bag. Marinate for at least two hours.

Drain liquid and sear beef on high heat pan.

Chop before serving.

Red pepper slaw:

Mix all ingredients in bowl right before serving.

Miso sauce:

Mix ingredients in bowl before serving.

To Plate:

Lightly brown corn tortillas in hot pan with small amount of vegetable oil. Serve chopped steak on tortillas, top with red pepper slaw and miso sauce.

Serves: Yields 12 tacos

Serving Suggestion:

La Rubia Blonde Ale (available at Wynwood Brewing)

Blue Matisse

(located inside Intercontinental at Doral Miami)

2505 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

(305) 468-1392

https://www.bluematissedoral.com/

