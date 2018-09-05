Korean Beef Tacos/ Blue Matisse

(WSVN) - Beef up your taco night with a little steak and a lot of spice. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Eric Do
The Restaurant: Blue Matisse, Doral
The Dish: Korean Beef Tacos
Ingredients:
2 thinly sliced ribeye or flank steaks
1 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup sliced scallions
1/4 cup minced garlic
1/4 toasted sesame seeds
1 tbsp. sesame oil
1/2 cup white sugar
1 tbsp. black pepper
Red pepper slaw:
2 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce
1/2 sliced scallions
1/4 shredded carrots
1 tsp. Korean red pepper flakes
1 tsp. rice wine vinegar
1 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. sugar
Salt to taste
Chili miso sauce:
1/4 cup white miso
1/4 cup Korean chili paste
2 tbsp. lime juice
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Corn tortillas
Method of Preparation:
For steaks:
- Mix all ingredients except for beef.
- Place beef into Ziploc bag, then pour marinade into bag. Marinate for at least two hours.
- Drain liquid and sear beef on high heat pan.
- Chop before serving.
Red pepper slaw:
- Mix all ingredients in bowl right before serving.
Miso sauce:
- Mix ingredients in bowl before serving.
To Plate:
Lightly brown corn tortillas in hot pan with small amount of vegetable oil. Serve chopped steak on tortillas, top with red pepper slaw and miso sauce.
Serves: Yields 12 tacos
Serving Suggestion:
La Rubia Blonde Ale (available at Wynwood Brewing)
Blue Matisse
(located inside Intercontinental at Doral Miami)
2505 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
(305) 468-1392
https://www.bluematissedoral.com/
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.