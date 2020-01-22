Kodak Black’s mother hires attorney Benjamin Crump after claims of abuse behind bars

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mother of a popular South Florida rapper has hired a high-profile lawyer to fight his case after he claims being abused behind bars.

Bill Kapri, popularly known as Kodak Black, alleged that correctional officers and inmates are behind his troubling treatment since his sentence.

The rapper’s mother, Marcelene Simmons, requested the help of Benjamin Crump after the allegations of civil rights violations were reported by the rapper.

Kapri is currently serving nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

The rapper took to social media and made claims of being beaten, starved, denied medical care, among other acts of abuse.

Simmons and Crump said they scheduled a meeting with Kapri to conduct a welfare check, Wednesday morning.

When they arrived at the facility, they were told Kapri was on a bus to another prison in Kentucky.

“She wants to make sure that while he’s in their custody, that he doesn’t end up dead,” said Crump, “so she is very concerned as well as all of her family that these allegations are to be taken seriously.”

“I want to make sure my son is OK,” said Simmons. “I want to make sure they don’t kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I’m going to kill myself too. My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything for me.”

Attorneys said they now plan to head to Kentucky and plan to take legal action.

7News has requested a response from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.